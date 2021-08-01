Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PFBX opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.08 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Peoples Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

