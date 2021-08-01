Pepe Cash Trading Up 57.1% Over Last 7 Days (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded 57.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pepe Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and $28,580.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pepe Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00047028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00103384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00138687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,398.76 or 1.00320924 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.53 or 0.00834885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pepe Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepe Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.