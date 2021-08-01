Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $302,181.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $302,181.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 55.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $133.37 or 0.00320907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

