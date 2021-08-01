Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Reaches $132.32 on Major Exchanges

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 73.4% higher against the dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $306,639.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for about $132.32 or 0.00333469 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

