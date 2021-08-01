PEPS Coin Market Cap Reaches $375,682.62 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 100.1% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $375,682.62 and approximately $44.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00109392 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 96.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,899,986 coins and its circulating supply is 45,659,807 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

