Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to announce sales of $8.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.84 billion and the lowest is $8.81 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $29.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.40 billion to $29.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $33.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.28 billion to $34.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $45.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,870 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,978 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

