Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 466 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,461,064 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.39. 5,804,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,334,668. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.80. The company has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

