Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 844 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,665 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.8% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.4% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 156,020 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,300,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 31,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 75,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.80. 8,404,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151,298. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.51 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

