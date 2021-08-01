Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 847 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $121.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,712,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.29. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $74.76 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

