Perkins Coie Trust Co Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,825 shares of company stock valued at $893,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

NYSE:PNC traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.41. 1,020,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,189. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.