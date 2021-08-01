Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31,009.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.65. 89,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,419. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

