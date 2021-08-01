Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after buying an additional 208,020 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,490 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.54.

AMT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.80. 1,762,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.34. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

