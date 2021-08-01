Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 403.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,865,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,532,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 41,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,262,000.

VONG stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,707. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.27 and a 12 month high of $73.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

