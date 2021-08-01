Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,387,000 after purchasing an additional 524,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,443 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,502,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,137,312. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

