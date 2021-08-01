Perkins Coie Trust Co Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,788 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $7,315,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 29,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $11,945,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $4,704,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 357,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 165,553 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,441,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

