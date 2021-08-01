Permission Coin (ASK) Price Hits $0.0018

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $24.57 million and approximately $250,006.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Permission Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00047184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00102990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00138416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,408.81 or 1.00297629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.45 or 0.00827025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,386,481,798 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Permission Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Permission Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.