Perpetual Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $610.55 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $610.55 million and approximately $53.38 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 52.4% against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $13.96 or 0.00035002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00055517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.85 or 0.00794252 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00087545 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol (CRYPTO:PERP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,726,074 coins. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi . Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.