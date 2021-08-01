P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P&F Industries stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.29% of P&F Industries worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIN opened at $6.78 on Friday. P&F Industries has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.68.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

