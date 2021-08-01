PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Short Interest Update

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the June 30th total of 202,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other PFSweb news, CAO Stephanie Delacruz sold 7,546 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $75,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PFSweb by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PFSweb by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PFSweb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFSW traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,907. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $248.72 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.81. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.80 million.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

