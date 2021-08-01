Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $100.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

