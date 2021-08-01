Phoenixcoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.24 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $180.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,251.99 or 1.00091017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00969455 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.04 or 0.00381030 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00402589 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005828 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00069654 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,724,412 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

