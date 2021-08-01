Phoneum (PHT) Trading 149.1% Higher Over Last Week

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Phoneum has a market cap of $1.22 million and $51,707.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded up 149.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00055517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.85 or 0.00794252 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00087545 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,239,565,360 coins. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

