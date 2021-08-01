Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Phunware alerts:

PHUN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 815,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 12.09.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 339.41% and a negative return on equity of 917.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phunware will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phunware news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at $250,497.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phunware by 5,267.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,068,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phunware by 90.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 250,499 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Phunware by 236.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.