PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

PHX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. 63,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $91.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.15.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robotti Robert raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

