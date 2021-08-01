PIBBLE (PIB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $35,877.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. PIBBLE has a market cap of $23.15 million and approximately $35,877.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIB is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

