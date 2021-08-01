Pickle Finance Reaches Market Cap of $14.27 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $14.27 million and $5.32 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.05 or 0.00021946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.96 or 0.00797796 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00040156 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,582,838 coins and its circulating supply is 1,576,777 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

