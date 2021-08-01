Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,859 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 41,015 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth $2,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of PPC stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.37, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.