PIN Trading 36.5% Lower This Week (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00046156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00102229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00134813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,822.25 or 0.99796482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.96 or 0.00836928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

