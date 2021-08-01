Pinkcoin Trading 19.7% Higher Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $4,290.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.00405787 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002675 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00013406 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.01000245 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000162 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,820,083 coins and its circulating supply is 429,559,647 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

