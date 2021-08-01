Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNFP. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

PNFP opened at $89.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

