Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Holdings Lifted by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,995 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises about 8.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Pinterest worth $41,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 648.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 60,439 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINS traded down $13.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. 76,475,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,148,498. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.27. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 280.48 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.35.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,349.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

