Pirate Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.36 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $610.80 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $3.30 or 0.00008314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.00291847 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00128059 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00143349 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003117 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 184,937,934 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

