Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits Market Cap of $669.61 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $669.61 million and $1.21 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 54.2% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $3.62 or 0.00008733 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00283064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00123700 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00140390 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 184,911,726 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.