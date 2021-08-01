Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Update

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,395,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 9,384,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of PLLIF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.50. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

Get Pirelli & C. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Pirelli & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pirelli & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.