Pirl Price Reaches $0.0004 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Pirl has a market cap of $33,710.94 and $7.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirl has traded 54.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,862.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.57 or 0.06451115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.42 or 0.01340657 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.10 or 0.00353975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00128282 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.43 or 0.00598131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00358865 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.28 or 0.00291711 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

