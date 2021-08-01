PIVX Tops 1-Day Volume of $281,219.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular exchanges. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $36.39 million and approximately $281,219.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Carebit (CARE) traded up 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015352 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011824 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

