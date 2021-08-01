Pizza Trading 15.8% Higher This Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $3,182.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001494 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007057 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014145 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $452.61 or 0.01092844 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars.

