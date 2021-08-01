PKG Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One PKG Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $205,161.85 and $3,772.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00043746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00102309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00133289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,653.36 or 1.00007948 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.05 or 0.00826052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002534 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PKG Token Coin Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

