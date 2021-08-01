Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) is Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,182,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 213,943 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline comprises approximately 4.6% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $104,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PAA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

PAA stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.