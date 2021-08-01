Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.65 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:POLY traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 932,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,654. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.61%. Research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

