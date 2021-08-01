Playcent (PCNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.55 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Playcent has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $1.55 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 48.8% against the dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.25 or 0.00797621 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00090971 BTC.

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,551,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

