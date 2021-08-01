Playcent (PCNT) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $2.01 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 82.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00054326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.99 or 0.00787984 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039526 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,551,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.