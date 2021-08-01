Plian 24 Hour Volume Hits $87,120.00 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Plian has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Plian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Plian has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and $87,120.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Plian Profile

PI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 831,976,972 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

