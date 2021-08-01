PlotX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One PlotX coin can now be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. PlotX has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlotX has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlotX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00055188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.50 or 0.00780610 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00039376 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.