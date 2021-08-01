pNetwork Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $23.42 million and $8.68 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001787 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00055755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.89 or 0.00790650 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00039511 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 79,348,456 coins and its circulating supply is 31,602,057 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

