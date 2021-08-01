POA One Day Volume Reaches $314,548.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, POA has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. POA has a market cap of $8.45 million and $314,548.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,141,927 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
