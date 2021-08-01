Polis (POLIS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $124.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. Polis has a market capitalization of $810,321.59 and approximately $124.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polis has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001486 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007131 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014247 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.98 or 0.01132642 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.