PolkaDomain Market Cap Hits $468,819.43 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, PolkaDomain has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $468,819.43 and approximately $2.35 million worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00047083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00102676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00137398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,282.46 or 0.99544792 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $340.80 or 0.00821774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,724 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

