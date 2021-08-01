PolkaWar Price Up 0.3% This Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $1.41 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000834 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00100954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00134760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,893.01 or 1.00003786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002541 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.28 or 0.00822362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.