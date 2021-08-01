Polychain Monsters (PMON) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.97 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $26.79 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.95 or 0.00019761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00056438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.62 or 0.00801984 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005369 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00040103 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,638,256 coins and its circulating supply is 3,369,491 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

